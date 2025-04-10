We Are China

Pear blossoms in full bloom in Dangshan, E China's Anhui

People's Daily Online) 15:07, April 10, 2025

Visitors enjoy an outing in a pear orchard in Dangshan county, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

As spring arrives, pear blossoms are in full bloom again in Dangshan county, east China's Anhui Province. Located at the junction of the four provinces of Anhui, Jiangsu, Shandong, and Henan, Dangshan county is renowned as the "World Pear Capital." It boasts contiguous pear orchards spanning over 1 million mu, as well as the old Yellow River course. With a forest coverage rate exceeding 70 percent, it is dubbed a "natural oxygen bar." The county has become a top-tier eco-cultural tourism destination in the country.

An aerial view of a scenic zone in Dangshan county, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

A view of a scenic zone in Dangshan county, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

Tourists in Hanfu appreciate pear flowers in Dangshan county, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

Pear blossoms in an orchard in Dangshan county, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

Visitors take photos in a pear orchard in Dangshan county, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

Visitors enjoy the view of a pear orchard in Dangshan county, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

Cloth strips are hung in the tree to pray for good fortune in a pear orchard in Dangshan county, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

Pear blossoms in an orchard in Dangshan county, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

Pear blossoms in an orchard in Dangshan county, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

