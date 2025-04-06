China confirms identities of 8 volunteer soldiers killed in Korean War
BEIJING, April 4 (Xinhua) -- The identities of eight soldiers of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) who died in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) have been confirmed, according to a statement from the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.
Two of the martyrs were identified with clear evidence from seals. The identities of the additional six were confirmed through analysis of military history, forensic anthropological analysis, and analysis of personal belongings of the martyrs, the ministry said.
All the eight martyrs died in a battle prior to the signing of the 1953 armistice agreement, which officially ended the war.
In recent years, China has established a center dedicated to the search and identification of the remains of fallen soldiers, along with a DNA laboratory to enhance the national DNA database for the remains of martyrs and their families.
To date, the remains of 981 CPV soldiers have been repatriated from the Republic of Korea over the past 11 consecutive years. Among these, the identities of 28 soldiers have been confirmed, and their relatives have been located.
