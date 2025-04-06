People engage in outdoor activities, go sightseeing during Qingming Festival
People take photos with blooming flowers in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2025. Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, fell on April 4 this year. It is a traditional Chinese festival during which people pay tribute to the dead and worship their ancestors. The holiday also provides a short break for China's residents to engage in outdoor activities or go sightseeing. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
A tourist poses for a photo at the Forbidden City in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2025. Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, fell on April 4 this year. It is a traditional Chinese festival during which people pay tribute to the dead and worship their ancestors. The holiday also provides a short break for China's residents to engage in outdoor activities or go sightseeing. (Photo by Liu Jiaqi/Xinhua)
Tourists appreciate the flowers in Panggezhuang Town of Daxing District in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2025. Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, fell on April 4 this year. It is a traditional Chinese festival during which people pay tribute to the dead and worship their ancestors. The holiday also provides a short break for China's residents to engage in outdoor activities or go sightseeing. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Tourists enjoy their leisure time at a botanic garden in Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province, April 5, 2025. Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, fell on April 4 this year. It is a traditional Chinese festival during which people pay tribute to the dead and worship their ancestors. The holiday also provides a short break for China's residents to engage in outdoor activities or go sightseeing. (Photo by Zhang Zhenxiang/Xinhua)
People enjoy the blooming cole flowers in Jintan District of Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu province, April 5, 2025. Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, fell on April 4 this year. It is a traditional Chinese festival during which people pay tribute to the dead and worship their ancestors. The holiday also provides a short break for China's residents to engage in outdoor activities or go sightseeing. (Photo by Chen Wei/Xinhua)
