People engage in outdoor activities, go sightseeing during Qingming Festival

Xinhua) 10:05, April 06, 2025

People take photos with blooming flowers in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2025. Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, fell on April 4 this year. It is a traditional Chinese festival during which people pay tribute to the dead and worship their ancestors. The holiday also provides a short break for China's residents to engage in outdoor activities or go sightseeing. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A tourist poses for a photo at the Forbidden City in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2025. (Photo by Liu Jiaqi/Xinhua)

Tourists appreciate the flowers in Panggezhuang Town of Daxing District in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Tourists enjoy their leisure time at a botanic garden in Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province, April 5, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Zhenxiang/Xinhua)

People enjoy the blooming cole flowers in Jintan District of Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu province, April 5, 2025. (Photo by Chen Wei/Xinhua)

