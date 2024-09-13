Lantern fair marking upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, National Day held in HK
A woman takes selfies at a lantern fair marking the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
A woman poses for photos at a lantern fair marking the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
Children visit a lantern fair marking the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
People visit a lantern fair marking the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
People visit a lantern fair marking the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
People visit a lantern fair marking the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
