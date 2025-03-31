Stories of High-Quality Development | How can China enhance enterprises' sense of gain?

People's Daily Online) 11:24, March 31, 2025

Just as sunlight, water, and air are crucial for life, a good business environment is indispensable for market entities. How can China improve its business environment to better translate reform measures into high-quality development outcomes? Wu Xiaoyan, director-general of the Center for the Promotion of the Doing Business Environment at the National Development and Reform Commission, shares her insights in the fifth episode of People's Daily's video program "Stories of High-Quality Development."

