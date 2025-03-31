Stories of High-Quality Development | Hangzhou provides 'sunshine, rain and dew' for enterprises to thrive

Since the start of 2025, Hangzhou's "Six Little Dragons," each with unique strengths, have emerged to spark a wave of technological innovation. But why were these six star startups all born in Hangzhou?

Patience and inclusiveness are Hangzhou's greatest offerings to businesses. While the "Six Little Dragons" differ in their fields and technical approaches, they all commend the city's highly supportive business environment.

"In 2016, we plunged headfirst into robotics research and development, a field brimming with challenges. Back then, robotics technology was in its infancy. Even simple operations were performed with significant difficulty, and market interest was very low," recalled Chu Yang, marketing manager of Unitree Robotics.

The government's proactive approach helps businesses avoid unnecessary detours in their development. Hangzhou has established a comprehensive government service system offering "one window for all needs, one stop for all services, and unwavering support for enterprises throughout their lifecycle," addressing the challenges businesses face. These measures have actively supported scientific and technological startups like Unitree, enabling them to focus entirely on R&D and grow into leaders in robotics technology.

Ultimately, enterprises and employees are best positioned to judge whether a business environment is good.

Government departments in Hangzhou follow the principle of being "proactive when necessary, non-intrusive when not, and giving just enough support without overstepping," a strategy that has won praise from businesses.

The government's attention to detail underscores its dedication to helping enterprises thrive.

"We've also focused on 'important minor' details related to talents and became the first city in China to embed preschools in industrial parks, ensuring that employees can bring their kids while they're at work," said Li Ziqiang, director of the Overseas High-level Talents Innovation and Entrepreneurship Service Center in Hangzhou High Tech Zone (Binjiang).

The government acts as a dedicated "assistant" — supporting, stabilizing, aiding and empowering various enterprises, helping them thrive in Hangzhou. The service is like "sunshine, rain and dew," nurturing enterprises to grow into towering trees.

