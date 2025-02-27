Stories of High-Quality Development | Chinese animation takes the world by storm

People's Daily Online) 13:50, February 27, 2025

Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" has gone viral, igniting a wave of cultural consumption across the country.

Reflecting on the film's production and refinement, Liu Pan, general manager of Chengdu Kekedou Animation Film and Television Co., Ltd., is filled with emotion.

"The most important aspect of an artistic work is to serve the current audience and the spirit of the times. The guochao films we create are actively engaging in dialogue with contemporary viewers," Liu explained. He noted that the film is rooted in traditional culture and art, closely follows fashion trends, and aligns with mainstream values and the cultural concepts of young audiences. Through personalized, refined, and diverse expressions, it transforms the characteristics of Chinese elements into something more trendy and accessible.

Topping the global animation box office chart and entering the top ten all time global box office rankings... Chinese animation is taking the world by storm. With the release of "Ne Zha 2" overseas, its box office revenues are expected to reach new heights.

Liu expressed his hope that through this film, he can tell a story rich in Chinese characteristics yet resonant with a global audience, allowing more international viewers to appreciate the charm of traditional Chinese culture and animation art, thereby further expanding the Chinese film industry's presence in the overseas market.

Driven by the tide of globalization, Chinese films are tapping into the world market with unprecedented speed and determination, showcasing the unique charm of Chinese culture to global audiences.

"I believe that Chinese films, as an important medium for cultural dissemination, will bring new consumption experiences both domestically and internationally, leveraging their profound cultural heritage and immense market potential," Liu said.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)