Stories of High-Quality Development | Every snowflake is hot and fiery

Lyucongpo township, located in Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, is known as the "Roof of western Hubei."

Situated at an altitude of 1,800 meters with a vertical drop of 150 meters, the Lyucongpo Ski Resort is located in this mountain township. Covering an area of approximately 150,000 square meters, the resort features nine ski trails, receiving 150,000 visitors annually.

In winter, the resort is abuzz with activity.

According to Zheng Xiaohuan, deputy general manager of the Lyucongpo Ski Resort, the resort's high altitude offers expansive views, and abundant winter snowfalls bring fluffy snow. Blending the gentle beauty of southern China with the majestic grandeur of northern landscapes, the resort is highly approachable, attractive, and friendly for southerners and those in the general public who are not accustomed to harsh cold environments.

In the past, snow enthusiasts from the south had to travel to the north to ski, incurring costs for transportation, travel expenses, and time spent. By encouraging and supporting the development of a ski resort "right at their doorstep," the local government has not only saved residents travel costs but also unlocked new business opportunities for Lyucongpo.

Zheng noted that since the ski resort opened, the township has become lively, creating numerous employment and entrepreneurial opportunities. Last year, 110 guesthouses were established or renovated, with over 90 percent of their guests in winter being ski enthusiasts.

In the new ski season, the Lyucongpo Ski Resort has upgraded its facilities comprehensively. The 1,500-meter intermediate ski trail has been widened to 35 meters, and a new magic carpet has been added to the beginners' trail. These professional ski trails have attracted ski enthusiasts from across the country and overseas.

At the "ski resort at their doorstep", every activity is fascinating, and every snowflake is hot and fiery.

An increasing number of people are coming to the Lyucongpo Ski Resort to embrace ice and snow. Visitors now enjoy higher-quality services at lower prices. Guesthouses and restaurants have sprung up, and equipment rentals are booming. The local government's supportive policies have ensured that local people benefit from the "snow economy."

"As locals say, one ski resort is transforming a mountain township," Zheng said.

