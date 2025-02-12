China to promote high-quality development in copper industry

Xinhua) 08:41, February 12, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- China aims to enhance the resilience and security of its copper industrial and supply chains over the next few years, according to an implementation plan published on Tuesday.

China will strive to increase its copper ore reserves by 5 percent to 10 percent by 2027, and further improve the level of recycled copper utilization, according to the plan released by 11 government departments including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The country will work to achieve breakthroughs in key technologies for the green and efficient development and utilization of copper resources, and enhance its high-end equipment manufacturing capabilities.

China will also cultivate a number of high-quality enterprises, and further optimize the industrial structure of the copper industry, according to the plan.

Copper is an important basic raw material and a strategic resource. In recent years, China's copper industry has developed rapidly, making the country the world's largest producer and consumer of copper products.

In 2024, China topped the world in the production of both refined copper and copper-processed materials, with output volumes reaching approximately 13.64 million tonnes and 23.5 million tonnes, respectively.

