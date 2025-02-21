Interview: Expert says China's high-quality development is an inspiration to Africa

Xinhua) 08:45, February 21, 2025

ABIDJAN, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Amid mounting uncertainties in the global economy, China is strengthening its role as a stabilizer through its high-quality development, an expert told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"The Chinese economic miracle is the result of a long-term vision," said Siba Kolin Koivogui, a professor at the General Lansana Conte University of Sonfonia in Guinea's capital Conakry, adding that China has never sacrificed the future for short-term gains.

He said that from reform and opening-up to the dual circulation strategy, each step is based on the disciplined execution of national objectives.

Emphasizing the importance of innovation, the professor said, "Advancements in green energy, AI and high-tech manufacturing are not only due to financial investments but also to a highly skilled human capital shaped by an efficient educational system."

Koivogui praised China's investments in artificial intelligence. "AI is becoming increasingly essential in people's daily lives, and China quickly understood this reality by investing in education, research and innovation."

He said China's integration of AI into transportation, agriculture and other sectors illustrated technology's potential to enhance social well-being.

Noting China's leading position in electric vehicle and solar photovoltaics, Koivogui said: "By reducing green technology costs through economies of scale, China opens a reproducible path for Africa."

The professor said there is room for an African green transformation. "Africa has resources but lacks transformation capacities. Technical training and smart grids co-developed with China could accelerate local exploitation."

Koivogui said Chinese technological autonomy offers an inspiring model for developing countries. "High-quality development is not a luxury but a necessity for the Global South."

The professor said China and Africa could build the foundations of mutually beneficial cooperation. "Chinese know-how, combined with African demographic dynamism, will create an unprecedented synergy."

"Together, they can write a narrative of shared prosperity," Koivogui said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)