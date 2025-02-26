Stories of High-Quality Development | Expanding domestic demand on all fronts
Currently, global economic recovery remains weak, and China's economic operation still faces many difficulties and challenges.
At the same time, China's economy is transitioning from a period of high-speed growth to a stage of high-quality development.
Expanding domestic demand helps to strengthen the economy's endogenous growth momentum, fully unleash domestic consumption potential, drive consumption structure upgrades, and promote economic growth.
How can we grasp the strategic significance of expanding domestic demand? How can we find effective ways to expand domestic demand on all fronts?
Zhang Zhanbin, director of the Chinese Modernization Research Center and professor of the School of Marxism, the Party School of the Communist Party of China Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), will answer these questions in the fourth episode of "Stories of High-Quality Development", a People's Daily's video series to air soon.
