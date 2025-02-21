Senior CPC official highlights high-quality development of social work

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi on Thursday called for efforts to promote high-quality development of social work in the new era.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting held in Beijing and attended by social work department chiefs.

Stressing adherence to the path of social governance under socialism with Chinese characteristics, Cai said that efforts should be made to strengthen Party building in new types of economic and social organizations and among groups in new forms of employment.

Party building should play the leading role in primary-level governance, he said, also highlighting the need to unite and serve the people.

It is important to modernize the country's social governance, address problems faced by different social groups, and prevent and defuse social risks and disputes, Cai said.

He called for efforts to expand the Party's network, particularly in emerging sectors, strengthen primary-level Party organizations, and address pointless formalities to ease the burdens of primary-level workers.

