Interview: China's high-quality development to unleash greater potential, says CEO of German logistics tech company

Xinhua) 16:47, March 05, 2025

FRANKFURT, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China's innovation and growth are very "admirable," and its strategy for high-quality development will unleash even greater potential, the CEO of a leading German intralogistics solution provider has said.

As the world's largest material handling market, China has been a "home market" with strong growth, Rob Smith, CEO of KION Group, said in an interview with Xinhua.

For KION Group, China has become an increasingly important hub for innovation, with its rapid advancement allowing the company to apply its latest research and development technologies to other global markets, said Smith.

Smith expressed confidence in KION Group's future in China, stressing that the shift toward quality-oriented growth means advanced technology, innovation and sustainability, which are key elements of KION's strategy.

"So we see that China's commitment to high-quality development aligns very well with KION's growth plans," Smith said.

As the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in Europe, the second-largest producer of forklifts globally and a leading provider of warehouse automation, KION Group owns multiple forklift brands, including Linde and Baoli.

For over 30 years, the German company has made continuous investments in China and established a strong presence with six factories nationwide, said Smith.

"We've continued to expand our production capacity because it is a very dynamic market," he said.

Meanwhile, Smith said he was particularly excited about the adoption of AI in the Chinese market and its rapid expansion across the country.

Smith said the company has integrated artificial intelligence into its warehouse and automation solutions, and is actively promoting them in the Chinese market.

"We see this as a great opportunity," he said.

Smith cited the application of "digital twin" as an example -- a virtual replica of a physical object, system or process that continuously updates with real-time data for simulation, monitoring and optimization. He added that this technology has been used to enhance the operation of a physical warehouse in China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)