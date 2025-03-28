China to push for digital transformation of light industry

Xinhua) 08:51, March 28, 2025

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a light industry digital transformation implementation plan, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Thursday.

By 2027, the popularization rate of digital research and design tools in key light industry enterprises will reach around 90 percent, according to the plan jointly issued by the ministry and other two central government authorities.

By 2030, digital transformation will be extensively carried out in major light-industry enterprises, rendering them more high-end, intelligent and greener.

To achieve the goals, the plan outlines four major actions: empowering the light industry with new-generation IT; innovating new business models and applications; promoting high-quality industrial development; and strengthening foundational support. These are further detailed into 15 specific measures.

At the end of 2024, the popularization rate of digital research and design tools in light industry enterprises reached 84.9 percent, 0.8 percentage points higher than the national average.

