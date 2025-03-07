Chinese miracle to be followed by even more remarkable high-quality development: FM

Xinhua) 16:29, March 07, 2025

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese miracle of unprecedented high-speed growth will be followed by even more remarkable high-quality development, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.

"Our confidence comes from China's supersized market and huge domestic demand, from China's robust industries and innovative drive, and more importantly from China's institutional strengths as well as reform and opening up," Wang told a press conference on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.

The Chinese economy registered a 5-percent growth last year, continuing to stand out among the world's major economies, he said.

"We pulled it off amid a nationwide push for green transition, amid lackluster growth worldwide, and amid unilateral sanctions and suppression from the United States and others," Wang said. "It shows the distinct features of the Chinese economy: facing challenges head-on and striving for progress."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)