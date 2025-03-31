Stories of High-Quality Development | Wu Xiaoyan: Hangzhou's formula to market success

Since the beginning of 2025, Hangzhou's "Six Little Dragons," each with their unique strengths, have emerged and sparked a wave of technological innovation.

Why does Hangzhou keep generating standout startups? It's all about striking the right balance — giving just enough support without overstepping, creating a vibrant ecosystem where innovation thrives.

By easing burdens and empowering businesses, the market becomes more vibrant, said Wu Xiaoyan, director-general of the Center for the Promotion of Doing Business Environment at the National Development and Reform Commission, in People's Daily's recent video series "Stories of High-Quality Development."

She said that the government work report of this year highlighted that the country will stay committed to both unswervingly consolidating and developing the public sector and unswervingly encouraging, supporting, and guiding the development of the non-public sector. It also stated that the government will engage in regular communication with enterprises to help resolve their practical difficulties and problems, and launch special initiatives to regulate enterprise-related law enforcement.

These clear and practical steps tackle pain points and provide real solutions. "Accelerating the implementation of landmark reform measures and better leveraging the leading role of economic structural reform," as the government work report pointed out, offers clear guidance for building a fairer and more dynamic market environment.

"Optimizing the business environment requires aligning an efficient market with a well-functioning government. This involves constantly refining the systems underpinning the market economy, enhancing resource allocation efficiency, and addressing business pain points in enterprises' operation and development to achieve flexible and effective governance," Wu said.

