Stories of High-Quality Development | Shanghai's Putuo district: Safeguarding high-quality development

When you think of a "switch," you probably imagine a simple, convenient device that turns things on with a light touch.

But for Huaming Power Equipment Co., Ltd. in Shanghai, a switch is much more than a physical power controller — it's a "golden key" to global markets. As a private enterprise specializing in tap changers, the company holds over 300 patented technologies. However, it still faces challenges from counterfeit products in a fiercely competitive market.

"We frequently encounter imitation products. In cases of unfair competition from industry peers, the relevant authorities always provide prompt and professional support to protect our interests. This concrete legal protection speaks louder than any slogan ever could," said Zhu Qiang, executive vice president of Huaming Power Equipment Co., Ltd.

In Shanghai's Putuo district, a lawful business environment is not just a promise — it's a consistent practice.

"Every day, we ponder three key questions: How can we make business operations more hassle-free? How can enterprises more easily secure funding? How can we inject more dynamism into their development?" said Tang Weijun, deputy director of the Putuo District Development and Reform Commission, Shanghai.

He said a "through train" legal service in Putuo district ensures a dedicated hotline with one-call appointment-making with personnel providing tailored support. Digital corporate health assessment services remind enterprises of relevant policies, helping them identify pain spots in advance and enhance risk prevention capabilities.

Measures such as exemptions for first-time violations and no penalties for minor infractions in business operations have saved enterprises over 7 million yuan ($965,000) in fines.

The story of Putuo district and Huaming Power Equipment Co., Ltd. illustrates how an effective relationship between the government and businesses promotes success. The government provides support through regulations, while businesses contribute through growth, achieving mutual success.

Looking ahead, Putuo is set to cultivate more innovation through legal empowerment, cementing its position as a shining example of high-quality development.

