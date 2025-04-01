Stories of High-Quality Development | Wu Xiaoyan: 4 key relationships for optimizing the business environment

In optimizing the business environment, there is no best outcome, only better ones. China has achieved significant results in improving its business environment. However, in practice, some regions still experience a gap between policies and the actual reality for market entities. On the new journey of the new era, to implement the important plans set forth at the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, it is essential to properly handle the four key relationships, better address the needs of market entities, and continuously build a market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized first-class business environment, said Wu Xiaoyan, director-general of the Center for the Promotion of Doing Business Environment at the National Development and Reform Commission, in People's Daily's recent video series "Stories of High-Quality Development."

Wu identified the four key relationships as crucial to achieving these goals and explained them in detail.

First, properly handle the relationship between an efficient market and a well-functioning government, emphasizing the proactive role of the government. As a major provider of business environment, the government must refine the systems underpinning the market economy, exercise law-based government administration, uphold the equal protection of all market entities' legitimate rights in accordance with the law, and create an environment where businesses can operate with confidence and peace of mind.

Second, properly handle the relationship between policy provision and the actual reality for businesses, ensuring tangible benefits. The current priority for supporting enterprises throughout their lifecycle is to improve government administrative efficiency and streamline business processes, ultimately reducing institutional transaction costs. It also includes addressing business challenges, improving government-business communication, responding promptly to the concerns of enterprises, and helping enterprises solve their problems.

Third, properly handle the relationship between top-level design and grassroots exploration, ensuring coordinated action.

Given China’s vast territory and diverse regions, optimizing the business environment requires making overall plans while adapting to local conditions, exploring tailored paths to optimize the business environment, and fostering innovation in building a business environment that encourages competition.

Fourth, properly handle the relationship between learning from international practices and Chinese characteristics, focusing on mutual exchange and learning.

This necessitates aligning with international standards, promoting mutual standard recognition, harmonizing rules, and improving the ability to pursue opening up. It also requires telling China's stories well and highlighting the success of the business environment through development achievements.

Optimizing the business environment involves harnessing the potential of China’s massive market and steadily expanding institutional openness, Wu said. It also requires more effectively attracting global resources, enhancing the integration of domestic and international markets and resources, and improving the quality and level of trade and investment cooperation, Wu explained.

