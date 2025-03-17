So, you're interested in China? | '$pend' 24 hours with me in Beijing
By Michael Kurtagh (People's Daily Online) 17:02, March 17, 2025
Ever wondered how much everyday things cost in different parts of the world?
If you're curious about Beijing, you're in luck! Follow People's Daily Online reporter Michael as he tracks his spending over 24 hours—covering everything from breakfast and bubble tea to bike rides and burgers.
Stay till the end to see the grand total and find out if living in China's capital is cheaper or pricier than your city!
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
