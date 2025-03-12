Sun Yat-sen remembered 100 years after death

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- A brief and solemn ceremony was held in Beijing Wednesday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the death of Sun Yat-sen, a Chinese revolutionary and statesman.

The ceremony in Zhongshan Park at the center of Beijing, named in honor of Sun, was attended by representatives from all sectors of society in the capital city.

At 10:30 a.m., attendees stood at attention, observed a respectful silence, and bowed three times in front of Sun's statue.

Representatives from the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang (RCCK) Central Committee, the United Front Work Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the Beijing municipal government, and the Beijing municipal committee of the RCCK presented floral baskets to Sun's statue.

Sun was born in 1866 and passed away in 1925. He is known to the Chinese people as a great pioneer of China's democratic revolution for his leading role in the 1911 Revolution, which ended more than 2,000 years of feudal rule in China.

