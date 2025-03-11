Female judges perform their daily duties in Beijing

Hou Yanrong (R), a judge with the People's Court of Haidian District of Beijing, conducts a trial online at the Court in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Monday marks the International Day of Women Judges, which was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2021 to highlight the contributions of women in the judiciary system and encourage more women to pursue judicial roles.

Ahead of the Day, Xinhua journalists visited female judges under the People's Court of Haidian District of Beijing. They are earnestly involved in office and field services such as case filing and litigation, court trials, dispute mediation, court decision enforcement, and public awareness information campaigns.

With their wisdom and diligence, women judges honor the legitimacy of legal courts, and defend the justice and fairness for the society.

Zhang Ying (2nd R), a judge with the People's Court of Haidian District of Beijing, talks with a litigant, whose face is blurred for privacy protection, at a juvenile court of the People's Court of Haidian District in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025.(Xinhua/Zhao Tingting)

Cao Xiaoying (1st L), a judge with the People's Court of Haidian District of Beijing, talks with students during a lecture on laws at Beijing Information Management School in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025.(Xinhua/Zhao Tingting)

Liu Ying (3rd L), a judge with the People's Court of Haidian District of Beijing, talks with a litigant via a phone at a pharmacy in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. A person's face (1st R) is blurred for privacy protection.(Xinhua/Zhao Tingting)

Li Sidi (1st R), a judge with the People's Court of Haidian District of Beijing, talks with staff members of Zhongguancun Intellectual Property Protection Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025.(Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Zhang Ying, a judge with the People's Court of Haidian District of Beijing, holds a letter of gratitude from a litigant at a juvenile court of the People's Court of Haidian District in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025.(Xinhua/Zhao Tingting)

Kong Dehan (L), a judge with the People's Court of Haidian District of Beijing, processes a case at the People's Court of Haidian District in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025.(Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Liu Ying, a judge with the People's Court of Haidian District of Beijing, drives a car on her way to enforce a court decision in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025.(Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Yan Xingran, a judge with the People's Court of Haidian District of Beijing, gives a lecture at the administration office of Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025.(Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Wang Yan (C), a judge with the People's Court of Haidian District of Beijing, talks with staff members of a labor dispute mediation center in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025.(Xinhua/Zhao Tingting)

Zeng Jing, a judge with the People's Court of Haidian District of Beijing, speaks at a themed forum organized by the Court in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025.(Xinhua/Zhao Tingting)

Cao Xiaoying, a judge with the People's Court of Haidian District of Beijing, talks with students during a lecture on laws at Beijing Information Management School in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025.(Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

