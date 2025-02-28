So, you're interested in China? | A proper Beijing breakfast
Sometimes a bowl of cereal just doesn't cut it, especially when you live in China.
China is well known around the world as a foodie paradise, but what many people may not know is just how good Chinese breakfast is. Chinese breakfast, thanks to how regionalized Chinese food is, comes in many different forms. Whether you want something fried or steamed, boiled or baked, there will be at least one dish that matches your tastes.
In China's capital of Beijing, there is one breakfast dish that reigns supreme, and that's Chaogan, or Chaoganer if you want to pronounce it like a proper Beijinger. Made up of pork liver and intestine, as well as garlic and spices, its interesting consistency and ingredients may scare off unadventurous eaters, but don't make the mistake of skipping it! For those who can't make it to Beijing yet, you can join People's Daily Online reporter Michael as he enjoys it as part of a hearty Beijing breakfast.
