Beijing City Walk: Exploring the capital's vibrant contemporary art hub
Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" has dethroned Disney's 2024 picture "Inside Out 2" to become the highest-grossing animated movie of all time globally. The success of this Chinese animated masterpiece not only showcases the profound legacy of China's five-thousand-year civilization, but also vividly illustrates the nation's fertile cultural soil and creative freedom that continue to nurture exceptional artistic achievements.
Beijing's 798·751 Park (798 Art District and 751D Park), a repurposed state-owned electronics complex, now thrives as a creative epicenter blending industrial heritage with contemporary art, fashion, and tech. Its converted factories host avant-garde galleries, design studios, and immersive exhibitions, drawing weekend crowds to explore art exhibitions, cutting-edge installations and industrial-chic social spaces.
Join People's Daily Online reporter Xue Yanyan on an immersive journey of cultural exchange, where China's vibrant heritage meets global creativity, revealing transformative possibilities for art and urban living.
