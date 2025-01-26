Home>>
Beijing City Walk: Experience Spring Festival charm through the capital's winter walking route
By Zhang Wenjie, Cai Hairuo, Elena Davydova (People's Daily Online) 13:53, January 26, 2025
In December 2024, China's Spring Festival was inscribed on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.
Spring Festival, also known as guonian, or crossing the year, marks the beginning of Chinese New Year.
The 2025 Spring Festival will be the first to be recognized as an intangible cultural heritage.
These days, young people in Beijing are celebrating the Spring Festival in totally fresh and exciting ways.
Join Elena Davydova from Russia as she experiences vibrant folk traditions, writes her own New Year blessings, and savors wonderfully warm Beijing hotpot. Wish you a Happy Chinese New Year!
