Beijing City Walk: Lantern show illuminates Chinese traditional culture
Attending lantern fairs during festivals is a time-honored tradition in Chinese culture.
The 2024 Beijing "Jingcai" Lantern Festival, now being held at Beijing Garden Expo Park, has drawn large crowds of visitors.
Located on the west bank of the Yongding River in Fengtai district, the park blends beautiful gardens with cultural attractions.
This year's event is Beijing's longest-running, largest and most intricate lantern fair to date.
Hundreds of skilled artisans from Zigong, a city in southwest China's Sichuan Province, renowned for its lantern-making heritage, crafted the stunning displays.
Visitors can expect a truly one-of-a-kind visual treat. Join People's Daily Online reporter Elena in this video for an immersive tour of the dazzling exhibition.
