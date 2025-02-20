Capital International Exhibition & Convention Center to welcome 1st exhibition

Xinhua) 09:32, February 20, 2025

This photo taken on Feb. 19, 2025 shows the interior view of the Capital International Exhibition & Convention Center(CIECC) in Shunyi District of Beijing, capital of China. CIECC is a comprehensive exhibition venue integrating exhibition venues, conference centers and hotels. The construction of the venue officially began in September 2021, and the exhibition center and conference center completed construction in December 2024, with the conditions for operation.

The 36th China International Auto Service, Products & Equipment Exhibition will be held from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24 at CIECC in Beijing. It is the first exhibition held here. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

