Beijing sees over 2,000 newly established foreign-funded enterprises in 2024

Xinhua) 16:13, February 27, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Beijing saw the establishment of 2,012 new foreign-invested enterprises in 2024, marking a 16.4 percent year-on-year increase, according to the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau.

This growth rate surpassed the national average by 6.5 percentage points, said Guo Wenjie, deputy director of the bureau.

The capital city has implemented a series of business-friendly measures since last year, including improving investment facilitation, introducing foreign investment regulations, enhancing roundtable meetings with foreign-invested enterprises, and actively responding to their demands, he said.

"We will leverage the opportunities presented by the expanded opening up policies in sectors such as value-added telecommunications and healthcare, striving to attract more landmark foreign-invested projects," said Guo.

Beijing will continue to strengthen its global service partnerships and enhance the legalization and standardization of foreign investment processes. The city plans to launch a new round of trade regulatory reforms, implement a negative list management system for cross-border trade in services, and work toward stabilizing both foreign trade and foreign investment, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)