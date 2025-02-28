Beijing sub-center comprehensive transportation hub under construction
Workers are pictured at the construction site of the Beijing sub-center comprehensive transportation hub in Tongzhou District, sub-center of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 26, 2025. The construction of the Beijing sub-center comprehensive transportation hub, Asia's largest underground transportation complex, is proceeding smoothly. The hub will link cross-regional and intercity railways, and several metro lines when completed as scheduled by the end of 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
