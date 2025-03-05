Day of "Jingzhe" marked in Beijing

Xinhua) 16:55, March 05, 2025

A swimmer is pictured in a moat near Zuo'anmen Gate in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. Wednesday marks the day of "Jingzhe" or "Awakening of Insects," the third of 24 solar terms on China's Lunar Calendar. It is believed to be the time for spring farming. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A person takes photos of blooming plum flowers in Beijng, capital of China, March 5, 2025. Wednesday marks the day of "Jingzhe" or "Awakening of Insects," the third of 24 solar terms on China's Lunar Calendar. It is believed to be the time for spring farming. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A turret of the Zuo'anmen Gate is seen through a cluster of blooming plum flowers in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. Wednesday marks the day of "Jingzhe" or "Awakening of Insects," the third of 24 solar terms on China's Lunar Calendar. It is believed to be the time for spring farming. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

People take photos of blooming plum flowers in Beijng, capital of China, March 5, 2025. Wednesday marks the day of "Jingzhe" or "Awakening of Insects," the third of 24 solar terms on China's Lunar Calendar. It is believed to be the time for spring farming. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A cluster of blooming plum flowers is pictured near a turret of Zuo'anmen Gate in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. Wednesday marks the day of "Jingzhe" or "Awakening of Insects," the third of 24 solar terms on China's Lunar Calendar. It is believed to be the time for spring farming. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

