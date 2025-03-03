Job fair held at Beijing West Railway Station offers over 3000 positions
Job seekers communicate with recruiters during a job fair held at the Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 28, 2025. The job fair kicked off on Friday at the railway station to facilitate job hunting efforts of migrant workers who have just arrived in the city. Nearly 100 employers offered more than 3,000 openings at the fair. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
A job seeker (front L) who has just disembarked the train registers his job request during a job fair held at the Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 28, 2025. The job fair kicked off on Friday at the railway station to facilitate job hunting efforts of migrant workers who have just arrived in the city. Nearly 100 employers offered more than 3,000 openings at the fair. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
A job seeker (front R) from Sichuan Province communicates with a recruiter during a job fair held at the Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 28, 2025. The job fair kicked off on Friday at the railway station to facilitate job hunting efforts of migrant workers who have just arrived in the city. Nearly 100 employers offered more than 3,000 openings at the fair. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
A job seeker (front R) from Henan Province attends a job fair held at the Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 28, 2025. The job fair kicked off on Friday at the railway station to facilitate job hunting efforts of migrant workers who have just arrived in the city. Nearly 100 employers offered more than 3,000 openings at the fair. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
A placard promoting a job fair is seen at the Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 28, 2025. The job fair kicked off on Friday at the railway station to facilitate job hunting efforts of migrant workers who have just arrived in the city. Nearly 100 employers offered more than 3,000 openings at the fair. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
