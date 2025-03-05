'China Travel' boom: Quarterly arrivals of foreign visitors staying overnight in Beijing

(People's Daily App) 15:23, March 05, 2025

China's tourism experienced a remarkable surge in 2024, with the number of inbound and outbound trips by foreign nationals reaching 64.88 million – an 82.9% year-on-year increase, driven by visa facilitation policies. Beijing's quarterly overnight foreign visitor growth mirrors this national trend. Check out our dynamic charts to see how the capital's tourism thrives each quarter!

(Produced by Zhan Huilan, Zhu Yurou, Chen Lidan and Zhang Jian)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)