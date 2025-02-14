Shehuo parade brings festive atmosphere to Changji, NW China's Xinjiang

A Shehuo parade, a traditional performance popular in rural areas of China, was held in Changji city, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Feb. 12, 2025, the Lantern Festival. Over 6,000 performers took part in the event.

A Shehuo parade is held in Changji city, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Feb. 12, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Li Long)

The parade began with the resounding beats of drums and gongs. Participants from diverse ethnic backgrounds, dressed in colorful costumes, showcased various performances such as land boats, dragon and lion dances, and more.

A dance performance by the Kazakh ethnic group weaves elements of labor work into dance moves during a Shehuo parade in Changji city, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Feb. 12, 2025. (Photo/Liang Hongtao)

More than 330 performers took part in a dance performance where people of the Kazakh ethnic group showcased moves inspired by extracting milk from farm animals, earning praise from both local residents and tourists.

Twenty-five young students joined the Shehuo parade, and to add a modern twist, a robotic dog made an appearance during the performance.

Photo shows a lion dance performance during a Shehuo parade in Changji city, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Feb. 12, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Li Long)

The Changji Shehuo parade has a history of 42 years. In May 2021, the Shehuo performance in Changji was officially recognized as an intangible cultural heritage in China.

