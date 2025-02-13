Cultural activity held to celebrate Lantern Festival at press center for Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 13:02, February 13, 2025

Performers demonstrate lion dance at an activity to celebrate the Lantern Festival at press center for the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A journalist from Kazakhstan tries paper cutting at an activity to celebrate the Lantern Festival at press center for the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Performers demonstrate dragon dance at an activity to celebrate the Lantern Festival at press center for the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Staff members work at an activity to celebrate the Lantern Festival at press center for the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Volunteers make lanterns at an activity to celebrate the Lantern Festival at press center for the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

