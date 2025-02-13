Home>>
Lion dance performed to celebrate Lantern Festival in Jakarta, Indonesia
(Xinhua) 09:34, February 13, 2025
Artists perform lion dance in celebration of the Lantern Festival at Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD) in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)
People watch a lion dance in celebration of the Lantern Festival at Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD) in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.