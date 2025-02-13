We Are China

Lion dance performed to celebrate Lantern Festival in Jakarta, Indonesia

Xinhua) 09:34, February 13, 2025

Artists perform lion dance in celebration of the Lantern Festival at Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD) in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

People watch a lion dance in celebration of the Lantern Festival at Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD) in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)