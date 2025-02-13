Various activities held across China to celebrate Lantern Festival

Xinhua) 08:15, February 13, 2025

People watch dragon dance parade in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 12, 2025. Various activities were held across China to celebrate the Lantern Festival, which falls on the fifteenth day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar. (Photo by Li Hanchi/Xinhua)

People enjoy lanterns at Bailuzhou Park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A child participates in a folk performance in Junxian County, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Photo by Wang Gaochao/Xinhua)

People watch a performance of Bianlian, or face-changing, a part of the Sichuan opera, in Dongxing District of Neijiang City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Photo by Tang Mingrun/Xinhua)

People enjoy lanterns at Bailuzhou Park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A parent and children guess lantern riddles in Gaomi City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Photo by Li Haitao/Xinhua)

Stilt artists perform at Nanchuan old street scenic spot in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Photo by Zhou Yang/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform a Yingge dance at a folk performance show celebrating the Lantern Festival in Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Photo by Hao Qunying/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 12, 2025 shows people watching a dragon dance in Luxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by He Haiyang/Xinhua)

People have fun at a lantern fair held at the Hubei provincial museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province on Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 12, 2025 show people visiting a lantern fair held at the Hubei provincial museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Actors participate in a parade during the 54th Chengdu international panda lantern fair in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 12, 2025 shows a view of the 54th Chengdu international panda lantern fair in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

