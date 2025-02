Two major lantern fairs held in Beijing to mark Lantern Festival

Xinhua) 15:34, February 12, 2025

People visit a lantern fair at Beijing Garden Expo Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2025. Two major lantern fairs are held in Beijing to mark the Lantern Festival, which falls on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit a lantern fair at Beijing Wenyuhe Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2025. Two major lantern fairs are held in Beijing to mark the Lantern Festival, which falls on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A child watches a light installation while visiting a lantern fair at Beijing Garden Expo Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2025. Two major lantern fairs are held in Beijing to mark the Lantern Festival, which falls on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Children pose for photos during a lantern fair at Beijing Garden Expo Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2025. Two major lantern fairs are held in Beijing to mark the Lantern Festival, which falls on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

