Trending in China | Lantern Festival
(People's Daily App) 14:44, February 12, 2025
Wednesday marks the Lantern Festival, also known as the Yuanxiao Festival. It is celebrated on the fifteenth day of the first month in the traditional Chinese lunar calendar and signifies the end of the Chinese New Year celebrations. Homes are adorned with colorful lanterns during the festival, often featuring riddles. Celebrations also include lion and dragon dances, parades, and spectacular fireworks displays.
