People celebrate Lantern Festival with fish-shaped lanterns in E China's Anhui

Xinhua) 08:41, February 13, 2025

A villager makes fish-shaped lanterns in Wangmantian Village of Xitou Town in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 8, 2025. Local villagers have the tradition to make fish-shaped lanterns to pray for harvest and good fortune and parade with them cheerfully around the Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Feb. 12 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Villagers parade with fish-shaped lanterns in Wangmantian Village of Xitou Town in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

Villagers parade with fish-shaped lanterns in Wangmantian Village of Xitou Town in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

A villager makes fish-shaped lanterns in Wangmantian Village of Xitou Town in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

A villager ignites the candles inside the fish-shaped lanterns in Wangmantian Village of Xitou Town in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Villagers parade with fish-shaped lanterns in Wangmantian Village of Xitou Town in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

A tourist records the process of making fish-shaped lanterns at a workshop in Wangmantian Village of Xitou Town in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Kids holding fish-shaped lanterns pose for photos in Wangmantian Village of Xitou Town in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A villager makes fish-shaped lanterns in Wangmantian Village of Xitou Town in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A villager makes fish-shaped lanterns in Wangmantian Village of Xitou Town in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A villager practices drumming in Wangmantian Village of Xitou Town in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A fish-shaped lantern performance team parades at Hongcun Village, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 11, 2025. Locals paraded with fish-shaped lanterns on the eve of the Lantern Festival at Hongcun Village, attracting many tourists. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

A fish-shaped lantern performance team parades at Hongcun Village, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Photo by Wang Cheng/Xinhua)

A fish-shaped lantern performance team parades at Hongcun Village, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

A fish-shaped lantern performance team parades at Hongcun Village, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Photo by Wang Cheng/Xinhua)

A fish-shaped lantern performance team parades at Hongcun Village, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 11, 2025 shows a fish-shaped lantern performance team parading at Hongcun Village, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

