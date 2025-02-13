Home>>
People attend celebration for Lantern Festival at ice and snow world in Harbin
(Xinhua) 11:20, February 13, 2025
People attend a celebration for the Lantern Festival at the ice and snow world in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
People attend a celebration for the Lantern Festival at the ice and snow world in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
People attend a celebration for the Lantern Festival at the ice and snow world in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cultural event held to celebrate Lantern Festival at athletes' village of Asian Winter Games
- China’s traditional Lantern Festival extends holiday spending spree
- Lion dance performed to celebrate Lantern Festival in Jakarta, Indonesia
- In pics: Festivities mark Lantern Festival across China
- People celebrate Lantern Festival with fish-shaped lanterns in E China's Anhui
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.