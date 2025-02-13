We Are China

People attend celebration for Lantern Festival at ice and snow world in Harbin

Xinhua) 11:20, February 13, 2025

People attend a celebration for the Lantern Festival at the ice and snow world in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

