Cultural event held to celebrate Lantern Festival at athletes' village of Asian Winter Games
Delegation official Jean Kyle Wico (R) of the Philippines takes photos of the paper cutting work during a cultural event to celebrate the Lanter Festival at the athletes' village of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Ice hockey player Zhang Zesen of China tries the rubbing painting during a cultural event to celebrate the Lanter Festival at the athletes' village of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Indian speed skaters Chandra Mouli Danda (1st L), Shruti Nitin Kotwal (2nd L) and Anubhav Gupta make flour figurines during a cultural event to celebrate the Lanter Festival at the athletes' village of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Delegation official Mohd Abbass of India makes flour figurines during a cultural event to celebrate the Lanter Festival at the athletes' village of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Lianson official Meshari Almutairi of Saudi Arabia delegation makes a mini kite during a cultural event to celebrate the Lanter Festival at the athletes' village of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Curling athlete Shang Wing In Ada (R) of China's Hong Kong receives a paper lantern during a cultural event to celebrate the Lanter Festival at the athletes' village of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Delegation official Jean Kyle Wico (R) of the Philippines makes a mini kite during a cultural event to celebrate the Lanter Festival at the athletes' village of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Curling athlete Shang Wing In Ada (R) of China's Hong Kong receives a costume of the paper cutting style during a cultural event to celebrate the Lanter Festival at the athletes' village of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Photos
