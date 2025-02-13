Cultural event held to celebrate Lantern Festival at athletes' village of Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 11:10, February 13, 2025

Delegation official Jean Kyle Wico (R) of the Philippines takes photos of the paper cutting work during a cultural event to celebrate the Lanter Festival at the athletes' village of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Ice hockey player Zhang Zesen of China tries the rubbing painting during a cultural event to celebrate the Lanter Festival at the athletes' village of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Indian speed skaters Chandra Mouli Danda (1st L), Shruti Nitin Kotwal (2nd L) and Anubhav Gupta make flour figurines during a cultural event to celebrate the Lanter Festival at the athletes' village of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Delegation official Mohd Abbass of India makes flour figurines during a cultural event to celebrate the Lanter Festival at the athletes' village of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Ice hockey player Zhang Zesen of China tries the rubbing painting during a cultural event to celebrate the Lanter Festival at the athletes' village of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Lianson official Meshari Almutairi of Saudi Arabia delegation makes a mini kite during a cultural event to celebrate the Lanter Festival at the athletes' village of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Curling athlete Shang Wing In Ada (R) of China's Hong Kong receives a paper lantern during a cultural event to celebrate the Lanter Festival at the athletes' village of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Delegation official Jean Kyle Wico (R) of the Philippines makes a mini kite during a cultural event to celebrate the Lanter Festival at the athletes' village of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Curling athlete Shang Wing In Ada (R) of China's Hong Kong receives a costume of the paper cutting style during a cultural event to celebrate the Lanter Festival at the athletes' village of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)