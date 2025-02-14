Sri Lanka holds Happy Chinese New Year Lantern Festival Concert

Xinhua) 10:22, February 14, 2025

COLOMBO, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Happy Chinese New Year Lantern Festival Concert was held Wednesday at the Nelum Pokuna Mahinda Rajapaksa Theater, built with Chinese aid, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The Wuxi Chinese Orchestra from east China's Jiangsu Province played traditional Chinese music for the Sri Lankan audience.

Zhu Yanwei, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka, said at the event that through the bridge of music, Sri Lankan friends could understand China's traditional music, feel the charm of Chinese culture, understand and love China, and sow the seeds of friendship in their hearts.

"I am a young music fan. I am deeply touched by and immersed in the beautiful traditional Chinese melodies tonight," said Sithmi Maligaspe, a post-Gen Z employee of Colombo Port City.

"I know today is China's Lantern Festival and also Sri Lanka's Navam Poya Day. The two countries celebrated the full moon festival at the same time, which made me feel a sense of cultural connection and integration between the two sides," he said.

Maligaspe expressed hope that more Chinese cultural activities will be held in Sri Lanka in the future.

The event was co-organized by the Network of International Culturalink Entities, the China Cultural Center in Sri Lanka, and the Wuxi Chinese Orchestra, under the guidance of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka.

