In pics: Lantern Festival celebration event in Morocco
(Xinhua) 14:23, February 13, 2025
A Moroccan woman takes a selfie with a snake-shaped lantern at a Lantern Festival celebration event in Rabat, Morocco, on Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)
A Moroccan woman takes photos of a snake-shaped lantern at a Lantern Festival celebration event in Rabat, Morocco, on Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)
A Moroccan girl makes a snake-shaped lantern at a Lantern Festival celebration event in Rabat, Morocco, on Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)
A Moroccan woman poses for photos with a snake-shaped lantern at a Lantern Festival celebration event in Rabat, Morocco, on Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)
Boys pose for photos with snake-shaped lanterns at a Lantern Festival celebration event in Rabat, Morocco, on Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)
