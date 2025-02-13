We Are China

In pics: Lantern Festival celebration event in Morocco

Xinhua) 14:23, February 13, 2025

A Moroccan woman takes a selfie with a snake-shaped lantern at a Lantern Festival celebration event in Rabat, Morocco, on Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)

A Moroccan woman takes photos of a snake-shaped lantern at a Lantern Festival celebration event in Rabat, Morocco, on Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)

A Moroccan girl makes a snake-shaped lantern at a Lantern Festival celebration event in Rabat, Morocco, on Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)

A Moroccan woman poses for photos with a snake-shaped lantern at a Lantern Festival celebration event in Rabat, Morocco, on Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)

Boys pose for photos with snake-shaped lanterns at a Lantern Festival celebration event in Rabat, Morocco, on Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)