Community event held to celebrate Lantern Festival in Canada
(Xinhua) 13:04, February 13, 2025
People view lantern decorations during a community event celebrating the Lantern Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Feb. 12, 2025. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
A woman ties a wish note to a tree during a community event celebrating the Lantern Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Feb. 12, 2025. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
People attend a lantern-making workshop during a community event celebrating the Lantern Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Feb. 12, 2025. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
