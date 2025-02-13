We Are China

Community event held to celebrate Lantern Festival in Canada

Xinhua) 13:04, February 13, 2025

People view lantern decorations during a community event celebrating the Lantern Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Feb. 12, 2025. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A woman ties a wish note to a tree during a community event celebrating the Lantern Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Feb. 12, 2025. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People attend a lantern-making workshop during a community event celebrating the Lantern Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Feb. 12, 2025. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)