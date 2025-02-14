Home>>
Happy Chinese New Year Lantern Festival Concert held in Colombo, Sri Lanka
(Xinhua) 10:08, February 14, 2025
An artist from Wuxi Chinese Orchestra performs at the Happy Chinese New Year Lantern Festival Concert at Nelum Pokuna in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Dongshu)
Artists from Wuxi Chinese Orchestra perform at the Happy Chinese New Year Lantern Festival Concert at Nelum Pokuna in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Dongshu)
An artist from Wuxi Chinese Orchestra performs at the Happy Chinese New Year Lantern Festival Concert at Nelum Pokuna in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Dongshu)
