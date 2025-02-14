Happy Chinese New Year Lantern Festival Concert held in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Xinhua) 10:08, February 14, 2025

An artist from Wuxi Chinese Orchestra performs at the Happy Chinese New Year Lantern Festival Concert at Nelum Pokuna in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Dongshu)

Artists from Wuxi Chinese Orchestra perform at the Happy Chinese New Year Lantern Festival Concert at Nelum Pokuna in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Dongshu)

An artist from Wuxi Chinese Orchestra performs at the Happy Chinese New Year Lantern Festival Concert at Nelum Pokuna in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Dongshu)

