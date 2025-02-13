Lantern Festival lights up Central China's Xinning county

(People's Daily App) 14:00, February 13, 2025

Xinning county in Hunan Province came alive on Tuesday with vibrant Lantern Festival celebrations at the foot of Camel Peak, with events like traditional lion and dragon dances, lantern parades and dazzling fireworks displays. Falling on the 15th day of the first month in the traditional Chinese calendar, the Lantern Festival is a time for hanging colorful lanterns, solving riddle games and wishing for a prosperous year ahead. Camel Peak is part of the Langshan Mountain Scenic Area, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site, a national 5A scenic spot and a designated national geopark.

(Edited by Huang Jingjing; Video: Courtesy of Xinning County Integrated Media Center)

