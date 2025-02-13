Panda lantern show lights up Chengdu
Lanterns illuminate the night sky during the 54th Chengdu International Panda Lantern Show, drawing visitors, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Lang)
Various activities were held across China to celebrate the Lantern Festival, which falls on the fifteenth day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar.
Lanterns illuminate the night sky during the 54th Chengdu International Panda Lantern Show, drawing visitors, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Lang)
Lanterns illuminate the night sky during the 54th Chengdu International Panda Lantern Show, drawing visitors, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Lang)
Lanterns illuminate the night sky during the 54th Chengdu International Panda Lantern Show, drawing visitors, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Lang)
Lanterns illuminate the night sky during the 54th Chengdu International Panda Lantern Show, drawing visitors, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Lang)
Lanterns illuminate the night sky during the 54th Chengdu International Panda Lantern Show, drawing visitors, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Lang)
Lanterns illuminate the night sky during the 54th Chengdu International Panda Lantern Show, drawing visitors, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Lang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Robot dogs perform lion dance for lantern festival celebration
- Cultural activity held to celebrate Lantern Festival at press center for Asian Winter Games
- Community event held to celebrate Lantern Festival in Canada
- In pics: Lantern Festival celebration event in Morocco
- Lantern Festival lights up Central China's Xinning county
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.