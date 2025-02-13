We Are China

Panda lantern show lights up Chengdu

Ecns.cn) 15:07, February 13, 2025

Lanterns illuminate the night sky during the 54th Chengdu International Panda Lantern Show, drawing visitors, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Lang)

Various activities were held across China to celebrate the Lantern Festival, which falls on the fifteenth day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar.

