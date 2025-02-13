Robot dogs perform lion dance for lantern festival celebration
Robot dogs, with lion head-shaped decorations, perform dance alongside traditional lion dancers during a Lantern Festival celebration in Jinan, central China's Shandong Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Yong)
A group of robot dogs wowed the crowd with their incredible performances during a Lantern Festival celebration on Wednesday.
