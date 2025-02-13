Home>>
Concert held to celebrate Lantern Festival in Mexico City
(Xinhua) 16:09, February 13, 2025
Cellist Chu Yibing performs during a concert in celebration of the Lantern Festival at the China Culture Center in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, on Feb. 12, 2025. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)
