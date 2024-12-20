New worker reporting | German apprentice: Experiencing traditional Chinese medicine culture in Anguo

People's Daily Online) 15:54, December 20, 2024

Oliver Fritzsch, who hails from Germany, has a deep appreciation for Chinese culture, with a particularly keen interest in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). Through an apprenticeship in Anguo, north China's Hebei Province, he was able to experience TCM massage, sample TCM inspired cuisine, and overall gain a deeper understanding of TCM. "Whether it's for lifestyle or treatment of illnesses, Chinese herbal medicines are increasingly admired by people worldwide," said Oliver, expressing his hope to contribute in his own small way to promoting TCM culture.

