Zhuozhou enhances popularity and market competitiveness of local rice brands in N China's Hebei

Xinhua) 16:50, November 06, 2024

A farmer from a local planting cooperative harvests rice in a paddy field in Xidoujiazhuang Village of Baichigan Town in Zhuozhou City, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 6, 2024. Zhuozhou City has a long history of rice cultivation. In recent years, relying on local agricultural business entities such as leading agricultural enterprises, cooperatives, and family farms, the local government has continuously cultivated and expanded the rice industry to enhance the popularity and market competitiveness of local rice brands, effectively increasing the income of farmers. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Farmers process harvested rice at a family farm in Zhuozhou City, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 6, 2024 shows a harvester working in a paddy field in Xidoujiazhuang Village of Baichigan Town in Zhuozhou City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 6, 2024 shows a harvester working in a paddy field in Xidoujiazhuang Village of Baichigan Town in Zhuozhou City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A farmer from a local planting cooperative harvests rice in a paddy field in Xidoujiazhuang Village of Baichigan Town in Zhuozhou City, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 6, 2024 shows a harvester working in a paddy field in Xidoujiazhuang Village of Baichigan Town in Zhuozhou City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 6, 2024 shows the paddy fields in Baichigan Town of Zhuozhou City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

